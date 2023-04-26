NEET UG 2023 Exam City Intimation Slip Expected Soon at neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the examination city intimation slip for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 soon. There is no official confirmation on the release date and time from the exam conducting body yet. Once released, candidates may download the exam city slip from NEET’s official website at neet.nta.nic.in. As per the schedule, the NEET UG 2023 exam will be conducted on May 7 from 2 pm to 5:20 pm in pen and paper mode.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for undergraduates will be held throughout India and in cities outside the country. It is to be noted that the NEET UG exam city intimation slip is not the admit card. NTA will release the exam city slip before the NEET UG admit card to allow candidates to make necessary travel arrangements to reach the exam centre.

“In case, the number of candidates opting for a city is less than a certain minimum, the NTA reserves the right to merge one, two, or more cities,” the information bulletin read. The NEET UG 2023 exam city slip will comprise the necessary details regarding the candidate’s exam centre and city.

NEET UG Exam City Slip 2023: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the NEET exam city intimation slip link, when available on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new window, log in using your registration/application number, date of birth and password.

Step 4: The NEET UG Exam City Slip will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save and download the exam city slip.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the city slip for exam purpose and future use.

The NEET UG admit card 2023 is expected to release about a week prior to the day of the exam. There are about 20.87 lakh candidates who have registered for the NEET UG exam this year, which includes 11.8 lakh female applicants and 9.02 lakh male candidates.

The NEET UG exam will have questions from Physics, Biology, and Chemistry. The question paper will include 200 multiple-choice objective-type questions (MCQs). Candidates will have 3 hours 20 minutes to attempt the NEET UG 2023 question paper. Four marks will be given for every right answer while one mark will be deducted for a wrong attempt.

