NEET UG 2023 Exam City Slip Issued at neet.nta.nic.in, How to Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the exam city intimation slip for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023. Aspirants who have registered for the exam can now download their exam city slips from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. However, it is important to note that this slip is not the admit card for the NEET UG 2023.

The slip provides candidates with information regarding the city where their exam centre is located. The admit card for NEET UG 2023 will be issued soon. “In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for NEET (UG) - 2023, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in,” read NTA’s official notice.

NEET UG 2023 Examination City Slip: Know Steps to Download

To download the slip, candidates are required to enter their application number and Date of Birth (DoB) on the official portal.

Step 1: Go to NTA NEET’s official website at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under the ‘Candidate Activity’ section, click on- “NEET (UG) 2023 City Display Link”

Step 3: Then log in to the portal by using the application no, date of birth and password.

Step 4: The NEET UG exam city slip will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save and download the exam city slip.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the exam slip for future reference.

As per the schedule, the NEET UG 2023 will be held on Sunday, May 7 at various centres located in 546 cities across the country and 14 cities outside India. The entrance exam will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours and 20 minutes. It will begin at 2.00 PM and end at 5.20 PM. The NEET UG is conducted every year for students seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) medical programmes in all medical institutions in the country. The exam will be held in 13 languages which include - English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Punjabi, and Urdu.

