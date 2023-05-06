NEET UG 2023: Exam Postponed In Violence-Hit Manipur, NTA to Announce New Dates Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 exam in Manipur due to the clashes that have rocked the state. The exam was scheduled for tomorrow, May 7, but it has been postponed indefinitely for now. Through an official notice, NTA has informed that the exam has been postponed for candidates who were allotted centres in Manipur, and the new date will be announced later. Meanwhile, registered candidates are also being informed via automatic calls and emails.

The violence erupted in the state on Wednesday after the Meitei community, which is the majority living in Imphal Valley, and Naga and Kuki tribals, who are the inhabitants of the hill districts, clashed over the demand of Meiteis for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

“This is to inform you that the NEET (UG)-2023 exam has been postponed for candidates who were allotted examination Centres in the State of Manipur and their exams will be held at a later date,” reads NTA’s official notice. The decision on the exam was taken after Minister of State (MoS) Education, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh wrote a letter to NTA requesting the possibility of rescheduling the exam owing to the prevailing situation in Manipur.

“In Manipur, because of the current situation, students cannot appear for NEET (UG)-2023 exam because of broadband and internet connectivity issue,” Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said in a press conference. He further requested the agency to reschedule or postpone the medical exam for centres in the state.

Apart from Manipur, all other states and Union Territories (UT) will be holding the NEET UG 2023 exam tomorrow as per the schedule. The entrance exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:20 pm.

On May 3, NTA released the NEET UG 2023 admit card and prior to that, the exam authority issued the exam city slip. Students appearing for the exam can download both from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. Only after entering the application number and date of birth (DoB), candidates will be able to access the admit card from the main site. All students are advised to carry their admit card and valid ID proof on the day of the exam.

