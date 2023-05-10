NEET UG 2023: Father-Daughter Duo From Telangana Appear For Medical Entrance Exam Together

We’ve all heard the expression “where there’s a will, there’s a way," and may have also met individuals or seen examples that prove this saying. In a heartening display of determination and ambition, 49-year-old Rayala Satish Babu from Telangana recently appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 along with his 17-year-old daughter. Since last year, NTA has removed the upper age limit criteria for the medical entrance exam.

Babu defied age and circumstances to achieve his dream of becoming a doctor one step at a time accompanied by his daughter. Rayala Satish Babu’s lifelong ambition has been to pursue medical education and become a qualified doctor. However, destiny had other plans for him that took him in a completely different direction toward engineering.

Babu, a native of Khammam district completed his Bachelor of Technology (BTech) in 1997 and has been running a competitive exam coaching centre as its director. Nonetheless, he never gave up on his dream of becoming a doctor, and with the National Medical Commission lifting the age limit to the NEET, his dream got a new lease of life.

To be eligible to appear for the NEET, Rayala Satish Babu needed to pass the intermediate exam with subjects such as zoology and botany. Babu received special permission from the Telangana board and appeared for the intermediate examinations. The father-daughter duo then appeared for the NEET 2023 at different centres in their town.

Rayala Satish Babu expressed confidence in passing both the exams and fulfilling his lifelong dream of becoming an MBBS doctor with a smile on his face and a glint in his eyes, He also added that he has plans to serve the poor by establishing his own hospital. His determination and passion serve as an inspiration for anyone who believes that it’s never too late to pursue their dreams.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) administered the NEET UG 2023 on May 7 in the traditional pen and paper-based mode in 13 languages across the country. According to students, the overall difficulty level for the NEET UG this year ranged from easy to moderate. Botany was rated as the easiest subject, followed by zoology in order of difficulty. The difficulty level for physics was also classified as easy to moderate.