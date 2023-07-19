NEET UG 2023: Gujarat Begins Registration For Counselling At medadmgujarat.org; Steps To Apply

The online registration process for the Gujarat MBBS counselling 2023 has been started by the Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC). Students who have qualified in the NEET 2023 exam can register themselves for the Gujarat MBBS admission this year at medadmgujarat.org. As per the official schedule, the online application process will close on July 24 at 5 pm.

Currently, the process for documents verification as well as submission of photocopies of certificates is underway. This process commenced from July 17 (10 am) and will conclude on July 25 (5 pm). It is important to note that the admission of eligible candidates will be granted based on their choices filled, availability of seats and NEET 2023 rank.

Once the registration process is complete, candidates need to take a prior appointment for document verification and submission of self-attested photocopies of certificates at the respective help centre. Also, at the time of printing the registration slip, students are advised to select the date and help centre for the document verification process.

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2023: How To Register

Step 1: Go to ACPUGMEC’s official website atmedadmgujarat.org.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads – ‘Undergraduate Admission’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Then select ‘Under-Graduate Medical’/ ‘Dental’ / ‘Ayurvedic & Homeopathy’ option and avail the PIN.

Step 4: On the new window, register for the Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2023.

Step 5: Subsequently, fill out all of the required details in the form, upload scanned copies of the necessary documents and pay the application fee.

Step 6: View all the details and submit the form as directed.

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2023: Application Fee

During online registration, candidates will have to purchase a PIN after paying Rs 11,000 (Rs 1000 is non-refundable and Rs 10,000 is the refundable security deposit).

In due course, the Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses will issue the state merit list based on the details filled in the form by candidates. The merit list will be in pdf format. For more updates and details, students must keep checking the official website of ACPUGMEC.