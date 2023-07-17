Jammu-Kashmir NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration to Begin From July 19 at jkbopee.gov.in

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) will soon begun the counselling process for NEET UG shortlisted candidates. As per the latest announcements, the registration for the counselling will start from July 19 at the official website, jkbopee.gov.in. Students from Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have the also the opportunity to register for the NEET UG counselling 2023.

The J-K NEET UG entrance application must be submitted till July 23 to be considered for admission in 2023. Candidates whose names did not appear on the list but who reside in Ladakh and J-K and who presented their documentation afterwards will also be considered. The 139 qualified students’ roll numbers and NEET 2023 scores have also been released by the administration.

NEET UG 2023: Documents Required

-NEET-UG scorecard

-Mark sheets for classes 10 and 12.

-Residence permit for the UT of J-K and Ladakh

-For candidates from the UT of Ladakh, a ST category certificate

-If necessary, a certificate of category

-Certificate of birth

-The Compulsory Service Bond, which will be described in the information brochure that the Board will provide on the official website, jkbopee.gov.in, must be posted by candidates who are residents of the UT of Ladakh.

NEET UG 2023: J&K Cut off

Category NEET J&K 2023 Cut off Open Merit that includes JKPM, Child of PMF, CDP, Sports & EWS 137 Open Merit for physically handicapped and PWD 121 SC, ST, RBA, ALC, IB, OSC, PSP only from J&K and Ladakh 107 SC, ST, RBA, ALC, IB, OSC, PSP for physically handicapped and PWD only 107 ST- physically handicapped and PWD 108

Meanwhile, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling 2023 schedule is likely to be release shortly by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in. However, there is no official confirmation from the examination authorities. NEET 2023 counseling will be handled by the State Counseling Authorities for the 85% State Quota seats, and by MCC for the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats. The NEET 2023 Counseling Process involves registration, choice filling, option locking, seat assignment, seat assignment results, and reporting to designated colleges.