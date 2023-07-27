NEET UG 2023: Karnataka Counselling Registration Ends Today At 6 PM; Register At kea.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Examination Authority has extended the time period for NEET UG registration. Students who are interested can register themselves at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in till today latest by 6:00 PM in accordance with the updated schedule. Candidates may apply for undergraduate degree programs in Ayurveda, Unani, homeopathy, and dental care for the academic years 2023–2024. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG 2023) must, however, have been qualified in order to be eligible for admission.

KARNATAKA NEET UG COUNSELLING REGISTRATION 2023: HOW TO APPLY

STEP 1: Visit the official website of the KEA, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or kea.kar.nic.in.

STEP 2: Click on the “UGNEET-2023 Online Application link for the candidates (Medical, Dental & AYUSH)" provided.

STEP 3: If you have already applied for the UGCET, review the information provided in your application form, make necessary changes, and confirm the details.

STEP 4: For new applicants, proceed with the registration process and upload the required documents.

STEP 5: Make the registration fee payment and submit the completed form.

STEP 6: UGCET candidates should separately download the document verification slip for UGNEET.

STEP 7: Fresh applicants must complete the document verification process on the scheduled dates and download the verification slip.

KARNATAKA NEET UG COUNSELLING REGISTRATION 2023: FEES STRUCTURE

The registration fees for various categories of candidates are as follows:

-₹500/- for Karnataka SC/ST/Cat 1/PWD/GM/2A/2B/3A/3B candidates

-₹2500/- for Non-Karnataka candidates, and Rs. 5,500/- for NRI Ward/NRI/OCI/PIO/Foreign Nationals candidates.

Payment of the fees can be made through a credit card or debit card issued by banks in India, internet banking, or bank challan. Round-wise counseling schedules will be published at kea.kar.nic.in after registration is complete. Candidates will be assigned colleges based on their NEET UG score, available seats, and the number of choices they have made. For MBBS admission, 85% of the seats are allocated under the state quota, while 100% are reserved for private colleges.