NEET UG 2023: MCC Announces Round 1 Seat Allotment Result at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) announced the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 counselling’s first round 1 of seat allocation. The first round allotment list is available for students to check on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Candidates who have passed NEET UG 2023 are eligible for the counselling procedure.Those who are taking part in the first round of NEET UG counselling must upload the necessary documentation on the website. From July 31 to August 4 students must report to the designated colleges. Candidates who have been assigned to specific institutes will be verified between August 5 and 6.

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Seat Allotment : Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to the Medical Counselling Committee’s official website, at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: From the homepage, select the link that says “UG Medical."

Step 3: Next, find the “NEET UG Counselling Round 1" result link and click on it.

Step 4: Log in using your NEET UG login information and press the submit button.

Step 5: Your screen will display round 1 of NEET UG counselling’s seat allocation list.

Step 6: Download the seat allocation list if necessary for further admissions process records.

The NEET UG 2023 Counselling will take place in four rounds: round 1, round 2, mop-up round, and stray vacancy round. The first round began on July 20 and the final round will end on September 30.The registration period for the second

seat allotment list will take place between August 9 and 14, with the results being announced on August 18. Candidates who applied to upgrade their institute in Round 2 are urged to physically report to their designated college, and they will also have the chance to upgrade in Round 3. The third list will be published on September 8.

For general category students, a candidate must score in the 50th percentile, while SC/ST/OBC applicants must score in the 40th percentile. The NEET 2023 was held on May 7 and the results were released on June 13. A total of 20.38 lakh applicants enrolled for the NEET 2023, with 11.45 lakh students passing the exam.

The NEET UG counselling for undergraduate medical admissions, especially for the 15 per cent all-India quota MBBS and BDS seats, is handled by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). AMU, BHU, AIIMS, and JIPMER are just a few of the notable institutions that will be bound to the MCC’s counselling programme.