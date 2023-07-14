NEET UG 2023: MCC To Begin Counselling Sessions On July 20; Check Schedule Here

The Medical Counselling Centre has released the schedule for NEET UG 2023 counselling at mcc.nic.in/ug-medical-counselling. Candidates can continue to read this article to know the full schedule of NEET UG counselling. As mentioned by the notification, this is the tentative online schedule for NEET UG (MBBS/BDS/B.Sc nursing). The registration for the first round will begin from July 20, 2023. This year MCC has decided to complete the counselling session in three phases followed by mop-up round.

For round one candidates have to register and make payment of the exam fee between July 20- 25, 2023. From July 22 to July 26, choice filling is accessible. On July 26, the option locking window will be open from 3 pm until 11:55 pm. The first round’s seat allocation results will be made available on July 29. Reporting for the first round is due between July 31 and August 4, 2023. The second round will run from August 9 to 28. The third round of NEET UG counseling will take place from August 31 to September 18. The MCC NEET UG counseling round for open spots will run from September 21 to September 30.

Further, the counselling date sheet also mentions that to ensure faithful obedience of time schedule and restricted time, all participating institutes and colleges are directed to treat all Saturdays and Sundays including Gazette holidays as working days for the counselling. Candidates who passed the NEET UG 2023 exam are eligible to participate in the counseling procedure. Candidates must score in the 50th percentile for the general category of students and in the 40th percentile for SC/ST/OBC candidates.

The MCC offers counseling for 15% AIQ (All India Quota) seats. State authorities in each state undertake counseling for the remaining 85% of state-funded seats. Seats for MBBS and BDS at central universities like Aligarh Muslim University, Banaras Hindu University, University of Delhi, the Faculty of Dentistry at Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi, colleges run by the Employee State Insurance Corporation, and the Armed Forces Medical College in Pune are available through the MCC AIQ seats counseling.