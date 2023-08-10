NEET-UG 2023: Meet Saransh Patel, Chhattisgarh Topper With AIR 824

The National Eligibility and Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 results have been released. According to reports, in Chhattisgarh, 42,130 students filled out the forms this year. Out of which, 41,196 students appeared for the exam and 17,610 students passed it.

Saransh Patel, a resident of Mahasamund, Chhattisgarh, has topped the list in the state. He scored 690 marks and his AIR (All India Rank) is 824. In a recent interaction with News 18, Saransh said, “I completed the syllabus very quickly. And I had kept a lot of time in hand to revise. I used to practice and solve NEET questions. Used to give almost all the tests. Because of this, a lot of preparation was done. I solved the previous year’s question papers for the NEET, due to which I managed to get a good rank in the NEET."

Saransh has a 198 rank in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. He did his coaching in Raipur. He shared that the coaching and family environment was very conducive to studying. He further said that coaching and family members were his biggest supporters and that they always motivated him whenever he scored less on a test.

NEET-UG, formerly called the All India Pre-Medical Test, is an entrance test for undergraduate medical aspirants. Saransh said that there is no doctor in his family for medical advice and hence, he wanted to become a doctor. He added, “Ever since I was studying in class 6, I had the aim of becoming a doctor. I want to serve people by becoming a doctor. Now I want to study MBBS by getting admission to AIIMS Bhubaneswar or Bhopal, and I have decided to become a Doctor of Medicine (MD)."

Saransh Patel has been a meritorious student since the beginning and also secured the first position in the state in the PPT examination in 2021. In 2022, he also passed the national level scholarship exam, NTSE Stage 2, without any coaching, in which scholarships are provided by the Central government during the lifetime academic period.