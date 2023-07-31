The North East Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong has released the round one merit list for the candidates. Applicants from 18 northeastern open category can take admission in the state’s medical colleges if shortlisted in round one. Candidates who had registered for Meghalaya NEET UG counselling 2023 can check their allotment status from the official website, neigrihms.gov.in.

NEET UG 2023: Steps to download round 1 merit list

Step 1- Visit the official website, neigrihms.gov.in.

Step 2- On the homepage, under the latest announcement section check the link to download first round merit list.

Step 3- The pdf will automatically get downloaded on your electronic device.

Step 4- You can search your name or can press control F and search your name.

On August 4, candidates whose names are on the merit list must appear for the Meghalaya MBBS counseling round 1 of 2023. Additionally, it should be mentioned that candidates who scored at or above the cutoff of 538 marks and a NEET percentile of 96.3569045 or higher in the NEET UG 2023 are invited to the first round of counseling. Applicants who are selected for counseling must appear in person at the location with all required certifications and documents in original form and a photocopy when counseling is taking place.

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published the seat allotment list of the first round of the NEET counselling process. Candidates who have applied for the NEET UG counselling process can check the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Candidates, who are participating in the NEET UG counselling for round 1, are required to upload their relevant documents on the official website, mcc.nic.in, by July 30. The reporting at the allotted institutes is scheduled to take place from July 31 till August 4.

The choice filling process for round 1 of NEET UG counselling commenced on July 22. MCC reopened the choice-filling window, giving candidates the opportunity to fill their choices until 11:55 pm on July 27. The seats will be allotted based on the choices filled by the candidates. Students who did not register in round 1 and were not allotted any seat will need to register afresh for NEET counselling round 2.