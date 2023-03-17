NEET UG 2023: NTA Issues Clarification on SC, ST Cut-Off Date

The National Testing Agency released a notice clarifying that no cut-off date is applicable in Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificate for the NEET UG 2023. NTA said that the NEET 2023 notification has been amended accordingly. Candidates can read the complete notice on the official website of NTA at neet.nta.nic.in.

“With respect to the Information Bulletin for NEET (UG) – 2023, it is clarified that no cut-off date for SC/ST certificate in favour of concerned candidates has been stipulated,” the official notice reads. In the notification, NTA said that clause 6.2.3 of the bulletin for NEET UG 2023 has been amended accordingly. Even para (1) and para (2) of the Appendix-XB in the detailed bulletin has been updated as well.

Meanwhile, NTA has also asserted that no such cut-off date is applicable in the SC or ST certificate format given at Appendix-XA, nor will it be applied in the online application form for NEET UG 2023. For any further query or request related to NEET UG 2023, candidates can contact 011- 40759000 or even email the concerned department at neet@nta.ac.in.

According to the NEET reservation policy 2023, 15 percent of seats in every programme is reserved for Scheduled Caste, 7.5 percent is for Scheduled Tribe, while 5 percent seats are in each of General, General Category - Economic Weaker Section, Other Backward Classes-Non-Creamy Layer, SC, and ST category seats for Persons with Disabilities (PwD) applicants.

Students are advised to register online for the entrance exam at neet.nta.nic.in before the NEET UG 2023 registration date ends. As per the schedule, candidates can apply till April 6. The NEET undergraduate 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on May 7. It will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours 20 minutes. The entrance exam will start at 2.00 PM and end at 5.20 PM.

NEET UG 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official site at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “NEET(UG) 2023 Registration” link.

Step 3: Register and proceed with the application form.

Step 4: Fill up the required details, upload all the documents and pay the essential fee.

Step 5: Submit the form as asked and keep a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

The NEET UG exam will be held in 13 languages which are Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, and Punjabi.

Read all the Latest Education News here