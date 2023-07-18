NEET UG 2023: Punjab Begins Registration For Counselling Sessions At bfuhs.ac.in

The Punjab National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - postgraduate (NEET PG 2023) counseling registration has begun at the Baba Faridkot University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) for admission to MDS, PG diploma, MD, MS, and other PG medical courses. Applicants who meet the requirements must submit an application through the official website, bfuhs.ac.in. The district hospitals in the state of Punjab that offer PG medical and dentistry programs, including DNB programs, have unified their counseling processes under the direction of the department of medical education and research.

NEET UG 2023 Punjab Counselling: How to register

Step 1- Visit the official website of Baba Faridkot University of Health Sciences, bfuhs.ac.in

Step 2- Create your account by selecting on ‘new registration’.

Step 3- Fill the form and enter the credentials asked.

Step 4- Login again and now fill the application form of the Punjab NEET UG 2023 Counselling. Carefully mention personal and academic details on the form and re-check before submitting.

Step 5- Make sure to upload all the documents correctly and verify them as well.

Step 6- Complete the procedure by transaction of the application fee amount.

Step 7- It is recommended to keep a printed copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

The examination authority will provide admission to approximately 719 MD, MS, PG diploma, and 109 MDS seats through this state counseling process. For a general category student the application fee is Rs 5900 while for SC/ST/OBC students the amount is Rs 2950. The registration deadline for Punjab NEET PG, MDS 2023 is July 23 while for other courses, the deadline for applying for the counselling is July 20, 2023 while the last date for online payment of the registration fee is July 21, 2023.

NEET UG 2023 Punjab Counselling: Documents Required

1.Applicants must have qualified for the NEET 2023 examination.

2. They must have completed the registration process for Punjab NEET 2023 counselling.

3. Candidates need to be residents of Punjab.

4. The minimum age requirement is 17 years as of December 31, 2023.

For further important updates, participants are advised to refer to the official website.