NEET UG 2023 Registration Ends Today at neet.nta.nic.in, All You Need to Know

The registration window for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test -Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 ends today, April 15. Candidates may register for the entrance exam at neet.nta.nic.in, the official website of the NEET National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam is scheduled for May 7 and is scheduled to take 3 hours and 20 minutes, and will take place from 2.00 PM to 5.20 PM.

The NEET UG examination will be offered in 13 different languages: English, Hindi, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, and Urdu. Candidates who wish to enrol in undergraduate (UG) medical programmes at any medical institution in India must take the exam.

NEET UG 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit neet.nta.nic.in, the official website for NEET UG registrations.

Step 2: Look out for the “NEET (UG) 2023 Registration” link that is available on the homepage and click on the link.

Step 3: Register yourself and proceed to fill out the application form.

Step 4: Fill out all of the details required by the application form, upload the essential documents and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Submit the NEET UG form.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

NEET UG 2023: Application fees

Students in the General category will pay Rs. 1,600 as their application fee to take the exam. Students belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Other Backward Class (OBC) categories must pay a fee of Rs. 1,500, while those in the SC, ST, PwD, and third gender categories must pay a fee of Rs. 900.

NEET UG 2023 Score to be used for BSc Nursing Courses

The NEET UG scores will be for admission to BSc nursing courses as well, NTA has informed. “MNS (Military Nursing Services) aspirants seeking admission to BSc Nursing Course being conducted at Armed Forces Medical Service Hospitals for the year 2023 are required to qualify NEET and the NEET score will be used for shortlisting for selection to the four-year BSc Nursing course," reads the official notice. Admission of qualified students varies depending on the NEET result, available seats at selected colleges, college and programme preferences, reservation prerequisites, and other key variables.

