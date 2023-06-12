NEET- UG 2023 Releases Provisional Answer Key For Manipur Students At neet.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency has released NEET- UG provisional answer key for Manipur students. Students appeared in the examination can check their results at neet.nta.nic.in. The testing agency has issued scanned OMR sheets images along with recorded provisional answer key at the official website. Students can raise their objections to the provisional answer key latest by 4 pm today.

The National Testing agency had released the provisional answer keys for other candidates earlier this month. The feedback window for the same is now over. Soon the NTA will release the results for NEET- UG 2023. Other than the official website, students can check their scores at ntaresults.nic.in, when available. Further, these scanned OMR sheets are also mailed to Manipur students on their registered mail address.

Manipur students have to pay Rs 200 per question to raise the objection in any answer. The amount is non- refundable. NEET UG examination took place on May 7 across the country and abroad except for Manipur where ethnic tensions have disrupted the normal routine of the local people. Observing the past trends, after 5 days of filing objections by the students, NTA releases the results for NEET- UG. However, some experts are of the opinion that this trend may not be followed this year due to delayed Manipur entrance examination.

The cut-off for NEET UG 2023 and counselling dates will be released by agency along with the results. The 15% All India Quota (AIQ) and 85% state quota seats for MBBS and medical programmes will be filled by students who participate in NEET UG 2023 counselling. Students’ post-exam comments revealed that the physics and chemistry questions were “moderate to easy," while the biology questions were simple.

In the most recent revision in the NEET UG results starting this year, the NTA stopped using applicants’ ages and NEET UG application numbers to determine their ranks if tied. The authority will now use a new tie-breaking process if two or more candidates receive the same score on the NEET UG under the updated regulation.