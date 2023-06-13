NEET UG 2023 Results Expected Today, Where & How to Check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely announce the much-awaited results of NEET UG 2023 today, June 13. To check their scorecards, candidates are advised to visit the official websites at nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. The exam was conducted on May 7, with the exception of Manipur, where the exam took place between June 3 and 5. Students can download their NEET UG scorecard 2023 by providing their roll number and date of birth.

NEET UG 2023 result: How to download

Step 1: Open your web browser and go to the official NEET website: neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Locate the “National-Eligibility-cum-Entrance-Test NEET(UG) 2023 Result" link by scrolling down the webpage.

Step 3: Click on the link to proceed to a new page.

Step 4: On the new page, log in using your credentials, including roll number, date of birth, and security PIN. Verify the entered details.

Step 5: Once verified, your NEET scorecard 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your scorecard for future use.

NEET UG 2023 result: Tie-breaking policy

In the case of a tie where multiple candidates secure the same marks in the NEET exam, the authorities have implemented specific tie-breaking rules for fair rank allocation. These rules are as follows:

Biology Marks: Candidates with higher marks in biology will be given precedence in rank allocation. This ensures that candidates who have excelled in the biological sciences are rewarded.

Chemistry Marks: If the tie still persists after considering biology marks, the next factor for differentiation will be the marks obtained in chemistry. Candidates with higher marks in chemistry will be given priority in the ranking process.

Fewer Incorrect Questions: If the above two methods fail to break the tie, the number of incorrect answers will be taken into account. The candidate with a lower number of incorrect responses will be given preference as they have demonstrated better accuracy in the exam.

Age Factor: If none of the aforementioned tie-breaking rules resolve the tie, the age of the candidates will be considered. The candidate who is older in age will be given priority for merit ranking.

NEET UG 2023 result: Cut-off Scores

The NEET UG 2023 cut-off is the minimum mark necessary to secure admission to medical colleges. The National Testing Agency (NTA) publishes category-specific cut-off scores concurrently with the results announcement. NEET cut-off marks are determined separately for two quotas: the All India Quota and State Level Quota. Under the 15 per cent All India Quota, only the top 15 per cent of NEET 2023 scorers will be eligible for direct participation in the NEET counselling process.