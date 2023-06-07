NEET UG 2023 Results Likely To Be Announced by June Second Week

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results of this year’s National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) in the second week of June, according to the most recent reports. This year, NEET UG 2023 was held on May 7 from 2 PM to 3:20 PM. In order to accommodate applicants from Manipur who were unable to take the exam owing to the state’s law-and-order turmoil, the exam was rescheduled for June 6. Such applicants had also been given the option by NTA to select their exam cities.

According to past years’ trends, the NEET UG results were normally released five days after the deadline for filing objections to the answer key, which this year was June 6. This pattern might not be followed this year, though, since Manipur candidates’ exams were deferred. The official website, neet.nta.nic.in, will host the 2023 NEET UG result once it has been released.

The NEET UG answer key 2023 and response sheet were made available by NTA on June 5. By paying Rs 200 for each question they contested, candidates had until June 6 to send in objections on the provisional answer key. The final NEET UG 2023 answer key will soon be made available. The final answer key will serve as the foundation for the NEET UG results.

The cut-off for NEET UG 2023 and counselling dates will be released by NTA along with the results. The 15% All India Quota (AIQ) and 85% state quota seats for MBBS and medical programmes will be filled by students who participate in NEET UG 2023 counselling.

Students’ post-exam comments revealed that the physics and chemistry questions were “moderate to easy," while the biology questions were simple.

In the most recent revision in the NEET UG results starting this year, the NTA stopped using applicants’ ages and NEET UG application numbers to determine their ranks if tied. The authority will now use a new tie-breaking process if two or more candidates receive the same score on the NEET UG under the updated regulation.