NEET UG 2023 Results: Uttar Pradesh Topper Shubham Bansal Shares His Success Hack

The National Testing Agency has released the results of NEET-UG 2023. This year 11,45,976 candidates have qualified in the medical entrance examination. Two students have achieved the top spot with a perfect score of 720 marks, Prabanjan J from Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi from Andhra Pradesh. With 1.39 lakh candidates, Uttar Pradesh has the most qualified candidates among the states, followed by 1.31 lakh in Maharashtra and more than 1 lakh in Rajasthan.

Shubham Bansal with 16th rank in the NEET -UG examination has become the state topper. Shubham received 715 marks from the total of 720. Residing in Noida, Shubham started preparation for NEET from class 11th and devoted four hours for self study each day. Without taking any other references, Shubham focused on NCERT and formulated notes from the same. He even advised other students as well to focus on NCERT and keep their sources limited.

Rank holder Shubham is a bright student who secured 96 percent in 10th and 98.2 percent marks in the 12th. Daily self study hours and conceptual clarity from the starting helped him to clear the examination. Earlier, Shubham wanted to crack JEE and aspire to become an engineer but it was during the Covid Pandemic, when he realised that his knowledge and service can best be utilised in medical sector. Hence Shubham Bansal made his mind to ace NEET- UG.

Also Read: How Jaipur’s Parth Khandelwal Secured Rank 10 in NEET UG 2023

Meanwhile, students who qualified the NEET- UG will be able to participate in the centralised counselling. The session will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for the 15 percent All India Quota seats and 85 percent state quota seats by respective state authorities. Dates for NEET UG All-India Quota (AIQ) seat counselling will be released soon.

An update on the NEET UG 2023 counselling dates is likely to be released soon by the undergraduate medical counselling committees, including the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC). The websites of the state’s medical education directorate and the ministry of health and family welfare will both provide information about the process and timetable of counselling.