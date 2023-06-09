NEET UG 2023 Results: When to Expect Scorecards? Here's What We Know So Far

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 soon. Once announced, candidates can download and check their scores on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. According to reports, the NEET UG 2023 result is likely to be released in the second week of June.

This year, the NEET UG exam was conducted in several states on May 7, except Manipur. The medical entrance exam registered a 97.7 per cent attendance. On May 6, more than 8,700 candidates from Manipur took the medical entrance exam.

Earlier this week, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the NEET UG answer key and OMR sheets, allowing candidates to calculate their tentative scores. The provisional NEET UG 2023 answer key was subject to objections, and candidates were given the opportunity to raise concerns if they found any discrepancies. The deadline to submit objections for the NEET answer key was until June 6, 11:50 pm. After the verification of objections, the final answer key and results will be published.

NEET UG Result 2023: Steps to Check Scorecard

Visit the official website of NTA NEET - neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, locate and click on the “NEET UG Result 2023" link.

Enter your login credentials, such as your registration number and password, and click on the submit button.

The NEET UG result will be displayed on your screen.

Check your scores and verify the details mentioned.

Download the result page or take a screenshot for future reference.

It is advised to keep a hard copy of the NEET Result for documentation purposes and further reference.

Along with the NEET results, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will also publish a list of the top scorers from all over India. This list will provide information about the rankings of the candidates. The scorecards will be used to notify candidates about their respective ranks in the NEET examination.