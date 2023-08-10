NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Counselling Begins at mcc.nic.in, Steps To Register

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the round 2 registration process for the National Eligibility-cum and Entrance Test (NEET) UG on August 9. Eligible candidates can now register for NEET UG round 2 counselling through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. It is important to note that the last date to register is August 14.

According to the official schedule, the committee will open the window for selecting and confirming choices today, August 10, and conclude on August 15. The seat allocation process is slated to occur between August 16 and August 17. The NEET UG round 2 counselling results will be announced on August 18. Candidates will have to upload the necessary documents onto the MCC portal until August 19.

NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Counselling: Steps To Register

To register for the NEET UG round 2 counselling process, candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Navigate to the official site of MCC atmcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Next, choose the ‘NEET UG 2023 Counselling for Round 2’ option that is available on the website’s homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials, like your NEET UG Roll Number, Password, and Security Pin.

Step 4: Fill out the application form by providing all the necessary details and attaching the required documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee online and click Submit.

Step 6: Download the NEET UG round 2 counselling confirmation page for the admission process.

Candidates will have to report to or join the allotted institute between August 20 and August 28. On the other hand, the verification of the newly joined candidates by the institutes will be completed from August 29 until August 30.

The Medical Counselling Committee is conducting round 2 NEET UG counselling based on the total number of vacant seats available post round 1. After the completion of round 2, the committee will conduct a mop-up round along with a stray vacancy round.

Candidates who are appearing for round 2 All India Quota (AIQ) seats and central universities are required to pay a registration fee of Rs. 1,000 under the general category. For SC, ST, OBC, and PwD category candidates, the application fee is Rs. 500. For all the latest information regarding NEET UG counselling, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.