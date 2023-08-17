NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Out On August 18, Check At mcc.nic.in

On August 18, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the seat allotment results for Round 2 of the Undergraduate National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test (NEET UG 2023). Candidates who have enrolled for the Round 2 seat allotment can check the results on the official website, mcc.nic.in, once the link is live.

NEET UG 2023 ROUND 2 : STEPS TO CHECK

Candidates can check the NEET UG Counselling Round 2 seat allotment result by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: From the homepage, navigate to the NEET UG 2023 link.

Step 3: Now, click on the ‘Round 2 Seat Allotment Outcome 2023’ link.

Step 4: On the screen, a new page will display asking for the candidate’s details.

Step 5: Enter the required credentials and press the submit button.

Step 6: The result of your seat allocation will be displayed on the screen.

According to the published schedule, MCC processed seat allotments from August 16 to 17. Round 2 registration began on August 9 and ended on August 14, 2023. Candidates must upload their documents to the MCC portal on August 19, and they must report to their assigned colleges from August 20 to August 28.

NEET UG registration for round 3 will begin on August 31 and end on September 4 at 12 p.m. Payment will begin at the same time and end at 8 p.m. on September 4. Round three choice filling will begin on September 1 and end at 11:55 p.m. on September 5. Choice locking will begin at 3 p.m. on September 5 and end at 11:55 p.m. on the same day. Additionally, there will be no preliminary seat matrix released for round three.

NEET UG round 3 Seat allotment results will be processed from September 6 to 7, with results being revealed on September 8. On September 9, applicants must upload their documentation to the MCC portal. Candidates will have the opportunity to report to their assigned institutions from September 10 to 18, and colleges will verify documents for joined candidates on September 19 and 20.