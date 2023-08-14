NEET UG 2023 Round Two Seat Matrix Registration Closes Today At mcc.nic.in

The National Eligibility Entrance Test, Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) seat matrix for round 2 counselling will now close its registration. In accordance with the schedule, the round 2 seat matrix registration will close today, August 14, 2023. Candidates can view and register for the round 2 seat matrix for NEET UG 2023 round 2 at mcc.nic.in. The round 2 seats that were recently released is provided in a PDF file by MCC.

NEET UG 2023: STEPS TO FILL CHOICE

1- Navigate to the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2- Click on the NEET UG 2023 or you can directly login students portal.

3- Candidates can also click on registration link and then login to their portal.

4- Enter roll no, password and fill the choices, and preferences.

5- Lock the options and take print out of the acknowledgment slip.

Candidates who have completed the registration will have time till 8 PM to pay the fees. This year, MCC has added 500 more seats for the second round. A list of “clear vacancy" for round 2 of the NEET UG counseling in 2023 is also published by the Council. For the second round of NEET UG counseling, registration, choice filling, and choice locking are still in place. Both the registration and choice-filling processes will come to an end on August 15, 2023.

The committee will then, in accordance with the official schedule, disclose the final results of the seat allocation on August 18. Following the announcement of the seat allocation results, candidates will have the chance to submit their application documents online by August 19. Between August 20 and August 28, the applicants must appear at the assigned college for the admissions procedure.

Candidates in the general category must pay a registration fee of Rs 1,000, while those in the SC, ST, OBC, and PwD categories must pay Rs 500.

Candidates seeking admission to MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing programs offered by the all India quota (AIQ), seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS), and seats at AIIMS and JIPMER must go through the NEET UG counseling process.