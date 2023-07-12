NEET UG 2023: Tamil Nadu Registration For Counselling Ends Today At tnmedicalselection.net

The registration process for the Tamil Nadu National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 will come an end today. Earlier the deadline was July10 which was extended to July 12, 2023 till 5 PM. The decision was taken after the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) received from students to extend the date especially for MBBS/BDS Courses. Candidates interested have the last chance to register themselves at the official portal, tnmedicalselection.net.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the tnmedicalselection.net, the official website for TN NEET UG 2023 Counselling

Step 2: On the homepage, select the link that mentions “online applications of MBBS and BDS degree courses" to access the online registration portal.

Step 3: Before starting the registration process, carefully read the prospectus. Click on the application form link

Step 4: Sign in with your login credentials such as name, email address, and phone number,

Step 5: After registering, log in with your application number and password.

Step 6: Enter your particulars and submit any required documents.

Step 7: Save the TN NEET UG 2023 Counselling application form, submit it, and pay the application fees.

Step 8: Take a printout of the TN NEET UG 2023 Counselling application form for future records.

The registration fee for the Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 counselling is Rs 500. The amount can be paid online on the website. Applicants who are from the SC/SCA/ST categories are granted an exemption from paying the application fee. A total security deposit of Rs 30,000 is required for government quota seats and Rs 1,000,000 for management quota seats. If a candidate who has been assigned a seat in the second round or later rounds does not enroll at the particular institution, the security deposit will be forfeited. Entrants can sign up for the first, mop-up, and stray round and they must note that new registrations are not permitted for round 2.