NEET UG 2023: Tamil Nadu Starts Counselling For 85% State Quota Seats At tnmedicalselection.net

The Directorate Of Medical Education has started the counselling process for Tamil Nadu’s 85 percent state quota seats. Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves on the official portal of Tamil Nadu Medical Education, tnmedicalselection.net latest by July 10, 2023 up to 5 pm. According to the information bulletin, interested candidates have to pay Rs 500 for government seats and Rs 1000 for management seats. It has to be remembered that the transaction amount is non- refundable.

Tamil Nadu NEET- UG Counselling 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1- Visit the official website, tnmedicalselection.net

Step 2- On the homepage, under the latest announcement section, check for ‘click here to apply for MBBS/BDS Degree Courses (Government Quota And Management Quota) 2023- 2024 Session’

Step 3- Click the link and register yourself.

Step 4- Upload the necessary documents asked and fill the form.

Step 5- Complete the process by giving the transaction fee.

Step 6- Download the receipt for future references.

Tamil Nadu NEET- UG Counselling 2023: List of documents

-NEET UG admit card

-Class 10th, 11th and 12th marksheet

-Transfer certificate

-Community Certificate (If applicable)

-Nativity Certificate

The counselling schedule for the round 2 is not yet updated on the official website. Candidates are requested to keep updated and track all the latest developments at News18.com. Meanwhile, NIRF 2023 in its ranking has highlighted the top medical colleges in Tamil Nadu. Here is the list of top 5 medical colleges in the state-

1-Christian Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu is ranked third in the NIRF ranking 2023. The total fee for MBBS course in Christian Medical College is around 17 lakh and is affiliated to Dr. MGR Medical University, Chennai.

2-Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore is ranked 6th in NIRF ranking 2023. The fee for the four and a half year MBBS course is Rs.95 lakh and can be paid in five equal installments. Students have to give additional fees for hostel and mess.

3-Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai are ranked 11th in NIRF ranking 2023. The total fee for MBBS course in Madras Medical College is Rs.6 lakh 80 thousands.

4- Savitha Institute of Medical and Technical Science, Chennai is a private deemed university. It has achieved 18th position in NIRF ranking 2023. The total fee for MBBS course in this university is Rs.24 lakh.

5- SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai is ranked 20th in NIRF ranking 2023. It is a private deemed university.