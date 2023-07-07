NEET UG 2023: Telangana Begins Registration For Counselling At tsmedadm.tsche.in

After the declaration of the NEET UG 2023, students of Telangana were waiting for the counselling session. Now the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Telangana has begun the registration process for the counselling. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling sessions have to register at tsmedadm.tsche.in

NEET UG 2023: How to register

Step 1- Visit the official website, tsmedadm.tsche.in

Step 2- On the homepage, navigate the link for counselling registration.

Step 3- Select the link and enter the registration details and select the submit option.

Step 4- Using your login details open your account and fill the application form.

Step 5- Upload the necessary documents and complete the process with payment.

Step 6- Download the application form and receipt of the transactions for future references.

After the scanned original certificates have been verified, the provisional final merit position of the applied applicants will be determined using the NEET UG - 2023 Rank and other eligibility requirements. The admissions committee of the college will undertake a final verification of the original certificates at the time of admission at the designated college.

For OC and BC applicants, the registration and processing cost is Rs. 3500; for SC and ST candidates, it is Rs. 2900. Payment for the fee must be made online using a debit card, credit card, or net banking.

NEET-UG Counselling 2023: Documents Required

— NEET 2023 Admit Card

— NEET Scorecard or Rank Letter

— Class 10 certificate and mark sheet (for date of birth verification)

— Class 12 certificate and marksheet

— ID proof (such as Aadhar card, PAN card, Driving License, or Passport)

— Eight passport-size photographs

— Provisional Allotment Letter

— Caste Certificate (if applicable)

— PwD Certificate (if applicable)

It is important to note that every state has a separate webpage just for counseling. The MCC offers NEET counseling to 15% of the total strength in 2023. According to NEET 2023 scores, there are All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges, 100% seats in deemed or central universities, ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing programs. The counseling process will consist of four rounds: round 1, round 2, mop-up, and stray vacancy. The NEET 2023 rank, candidate preferences, seat availability, and reservation requirements for qualified categories are taken into consideration while allocating seats.