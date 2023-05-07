NEET UG 2023 Today, Check Documents To Carry, Important Exam Guidelines

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 today, May 7. It will be conducted in pen and paper mode for a duration of three hours and 20 minutes. The timing of the medical entrance test is 2 PM to 5:20 PM. Candidates will have to attempt a total of 180 questions that carry 720 marks. This year, more than 20 lakh students are expected to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.

The NTA recently released the NEET UG 2023 admit card. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in after entering their application number and date of birth (DoB). The NEET UG 2023 hall ticket also includes a self-declaration form that needs to be filled out by the candidate, as well as signed and submitted. Students will have to follow a set of guidelines on the day of the exam.

NEET UG 2023: Exam Day Instructions

All appearing candidates should carry their admit card to the exam centre along with a valid ID proof. If a candidate forgets to bring their admit card on the day of the exam, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. It is to be noted that one passport-size photograph needs to be affixed to the attendance sheet. Students are advised to reach the exam centre on or before the reporting time which is mentioned on their admit cards. Candidates are requested to follow the prescribed dress code. Light clothes with long sleeves are not allowed inside the exam hall. But those who come in a cultural or customary dress on the day of the exam are advised to report at least an hour prior to the last reporting time which is 12:30 PM. Slippers, and sandals with low heels are allowed. However, shoes are not permitted and any kind of ornaments or metallic items are also not allowed inside the exam hall. Candidates are not allowed to carry any textual material, plastic pouches, calculators, scales, geometry/pencil boxes, writing pads, pen drives, erasers, calculators, log tables, or electronic pens among others inside the exam hall. All students will have to undergo a frisking process with metal detectors.

The NEET UG 2023 exam is being held in 13 languages namely English, Hindi, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu in line with the National Education Policy (NEP).

The question paper will comprise multiple choice questions (MCQs) on four subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology. Four marks will be awarded for every right answer while one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. Additionally, no marks will be given for all un-attempted or unanswered questions.

