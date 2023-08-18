NEET UG Admissions 2023: Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Today At mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the second phase of NEET UG seat allotment results today, August 18. On the official website, mcc.nic.in, UG medical aspirants who enrolled for the second phase of NEET UG counseling under the 15% all India quota seats would be able to check their status.

NEET UG 2023 ROUND 2 : STEPS TO CHECK

Candidates can check the NEET UG Counselling Round 2 seat allotment result by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: From the homepage, navigate to the NEET UG 2023 link.

Step 3: Now, click on the ‘Round 2 Seat Allotment Outcome 2023’ link.

Step 4: On the screen, a new page will display asking for the candidate’s details.

Step 5: Enter the required credentials and press the submit button.

Step 6: The result of your seat allocation will be displayed on the screen.

The MCC has managed seat allotments from August 16 to 17, as per the scheduled dates. The second round of registration ran from August 9 through August 14, 2023. On August 19, candidates must upload their supporting documentation to the MCC portal.

Candidates who made the cut in the second round of NEET UG 2023 counseling can report for admission to the designated medical colleges between August 20 and August 28. Before the release of the final allotment list, MCC will probably announce the results of the NEET UG second round provisional seat allocation. The round two preliminary NEET UG 2023 seat allocation results are subject to medical applicants’ objections, if any.

After taking into account candidates’ objections, the final NEET UG 2023 round 2 seat allocation for the second phase will be revealed. For all India quota seats, including those at central and deemed institutions, the MCC is conducting four rounds of online NEET UG counseling: rounds 1, 2, mop-up rounds, and stray vacancy rounds.

All participating institutions and universities have been instructed to observe all Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays as scheduled in order to maintain punctuality and to account for the limited time available for providing counseling.