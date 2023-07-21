NEET UG Counselling 2023: College Preferences Upgrade Option to be Available Till Round 2

The Centre’s Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has agreed to allow students to upgrade their college preferences up to the third round of the counselling process – this will help medical aspirants across the country. Since 2018, the DGHS’ Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has only allowed options to be upgraded till round two. This meant that students were forced to keep the seats allotted to them in round two and did not have the opportunity to try their luck again in round three, even if better seats were available. The third round, in fact, was only open to candidates who had no seats.

According to the Times of India, the new rule, however, comes with a condition that students will forfeit their refundable deposit money, which is Rs 10,000 for all-India quota seats, and central institutions, and Rs 2 lakh for deemed universities, if students do not accept the seats that have been assigned to them in the second or third round.

Parents, though, welcomed the decision and stated that this new move it will serve as a deterrent for students who unnecessarily block seats, reports add.

“The earlier policy, which was in practice for five years, has been withdrawn to give students the benefit of the third round, also called the mop-up round. This is also to ensure that meritorious students do not lose out on a seat of their choice,” an official from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said as quoted by the national daily.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Visit the Medical Counselling Committee’s official website atmcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘NEET UG 2023 Counselling’ link that is available on the home page.

Step 3: First register yourself then login to the account.

Step 4: Once the process is done, fill out the application form and make the required payment.

Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents and check the form before submitting it.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Important Dates

- Deadline to apply for NEET UG counselling: July 25

- Choice filling and locking option: July 22 to July 26.

- Processing of seat allotment: July 27 to July 28.

- Seat allotment result: July 29.

The Medical Counselling Committee holds four rounds of admission in total. As per the schedule, the NEET UG counselling process for candidates seeking admissions to the 15 per cent all-India quota seats, central and deemed universities, and all JIPMER and AIIMS started on Thursday, July 20.