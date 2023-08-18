NEET UG Counselling 2023: Karnataka Post Seat Allotment Schedule Out, Check At kea.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA, has issued the schedule for the KCET, Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023 after seat allotment. Candidates who want to check the post-seat allotment schedule can do so on the KEA’s official website, kea.kar.nic.in. According to the official schedule, the candidates who have been granted seats will exercise their choices in collaboration with their parents or guardians from August 18 to August 20, 2023.

Fees will be paid by selected candidates from Choice I and Choice 2 between August 19 and August 22, 2023. Candidates can download the admission order only after payment and deposition of original papers from August 19 to August 22, 2023. The deadline for reporting to the assigned college with one set of attested photocopies as per the verification slip is August 23, 2023.

Documents To Be Submitted If Candidate Selects Choice 1-

-Choice I application printout,

-Scorecard and admit card,

-KEA verification slip,

-Fee paid receipt,

-All original documents as per verification slip.

The list of documents required also includes two photocopies of Annexure 1 and two copies of Annexure 2 which pertains to the rural service bond. As per rules, all candidates admitted to medical school must serve a year of mandatory rural service in a government hospital (For more related details, candidates can check the official site of KEA.)

The notice states that only the candidate will be allowed inside the Karnataka Examinations Authority premises to submit the required documents.

Karnataka has a total of 11,695 MBBS seats. There are up to 3,700 government MBBS seats available out of the total. In the NEET UG this year, 75,248 applicants qualified in the state. KEA had previously extended the deadline for NEET UG registration.

Candidates who have been assigned a medical seat at a government medical college do not need to submit the originals to KEA, but they must do so at the respective colleges together with the compulsory rural service bond at the time of admission. The same rule applies to candidates who have been allotted a medical seat under the NRI/others quota in a private medical institute. Additionally, this rule stands for the candidates who have been allocated dental seats.