NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC Issues Notice Allowing Change of Nationality From Indian to NRI

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has opened the application process for individuals seeking to change their nationality from Indian to Non-Resident Indian (NRI). On their official website- mcc.nic.in, candidates can find a notice and submit their application, along with supporting documents to ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com. The submission period began on July 19 and will end on July 21 at 10 am.

Candidates are advised to ensure timely submission as mail received earlier or later than the specified period will not be considered. An official statement by MCC read, “Mails received earlier or later than the allotted period will not be taken into account. Candidates are recommended to transmit all enclosed documents in a single mail piece within the allotted time."

Once the candidate’s category is successfully converted to NRI, they will be considered as an NRI throughout the remaining rounds of NEET counseling. However, it is essential to understand that after the conversion, the candidate will no longer be eligible for any benefits under various quotas, such as Muslim minority, Jain minority, SC, ST, OBC, EWS, or any other quota they might have been eligible for as an Indian citizen.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Documents Required

1. Proof that the sponsor is an NRI (passport, visa of the sponsor).

2. Court orders establishing the relationship between the NRI and the candidate.

3. Notarized affidavit from the sponsor confirming their commitment to sponsor the candidate’s entire course fee.

4. Embassy certificate of the sponsor (consulate certificate).

5. NEET scorecard of the candidate.

In addition to the attached documents, the medical aspirant must also submit a declaration stating that they are applying to convert their category from Indian to NRI for the NEET UG Counselling 2023. They should confirm that they have successfully cleared the NEET UG Examination 2023 and met the eligibility requirements for the MCC NEET UG counselling.

Students who have successfully cleared the NEET 2023 examination and wish to secure admission into MBBS and BDS programs can register for the NEET counselling by completing the registration form. The committee has published a comprehensive list of participating MBBS and BDS medical colleges for NEET UG counselling 2023 on MCC’s official website at mcc.nic.in. This list contains details about each medical college’s profile, bond policy, and the centres that issue disability certificates.