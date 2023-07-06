NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC Likely to Announce Schedule This Week at mcc.nic.in

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling 2023 schedule is likely to be announced this week by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) at mcc.nic.in. Although there is no official confirmation from the examination authorities, as per reports, the counselling session is expected to start in July.

Once the counselling registration begins, candidates will have to start applying in order to book their seats across medical colleges in the country. They will have to complete the process with the submission of fees. Last year, the NEET UG All India Quota (AIQ) counselling took place in four phases. After round two of NEET counselling 2023 in AIQ, seats that are still available will be returned back to the states.

The MCC NEET 2023 counselling procedure determines admissions to MBBS/BDS courses under AIQ, deemed institutions, and ESIC/AFMS colleges across the nation based on the NEET 2023 results. Admission to these medical programmes requires passing the NEET exam. NTA NEET counselling comes in two flavours: All India and State.

NEET UG 2023: List of Documents Required

— NEET UG 2023 Admit Card

— NEET UG 2023 Rank Card

— Copy of NEET UG 2023 Application

— 10th Board Exam Marksheet and Pass Certificate

— 12th Science Marksheet and passing certificate

— Birth certificate

— Category certificate (if applicable)

— Provisional allotment letter

— Valid identity proof like Aadhaar card, PAN card or passport

— Passport-size photographs

— Domicile Certificate

— Migration Certificate

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police arrested four medical students of AIIMS on the charge of duping NEET aspirants. The students allegedly took Rs 7 lakh from aspirants who then mask their identity and appeared for the medical entrance examination on their behalf. The head of the gang was Naresh Bishroi, a second-year medical student at AIIMS. Along with him, Sanju Yadav, Mahavir, Jitendra, and Naresh Bishroi were taken into custody by the Delhi police. The police have also seized their phones and laptops in order to investigate the crime.