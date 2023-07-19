NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC To Begin Registration Process From Tomorrow At mcc.nic.in

Starting tomorrow, July 20, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will kick off the registration process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling. Candidates can register online through the official website atmcc.nic.in. Prior to the registration process, the counselling committee released a comprehensive information bulletin, along with a complete list of participating colleges for medical counselling atmcc.nic.in.

The NEET UG information bulletin 2023 contains detailed guidelines for candidates aiming to participate in the counselling process. It also provides essential information about the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling for central universities and lists authorized centres for issuing disability certificates. Students are urged to refer to the information bulletin and the official website for all necessary details regarding the NEET UG counselling process.

Students who have successfully cleared the NEET 2023 examination and wish to secure admission into MBBS and BDS programs can register for the NEET counselling by completing the registration form. The committee has published a comprehensive list of participating MBBS and BDS medical colleges for NEET UG counselling 2023 on the same website. This list contains details about each medical college’s profile, bond policy, and the centres that issue disability certificates.

To simplify the search, students can utilize various filtering options. These options encompass searching for institutes falling into categories such as, all India except central universities, central universities, deemed universities, Employees State Insurance Scheme, All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), and BSc Nursing through NEET UG. Additionally, students have the ability to specifically search for medical colleges offering MBBS, BDS, or both programs.

How to search for details of NEET UG participating institutes online?

Step 1: Visit the official portal of the MCC atmcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the link for participating institute details.

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter all the required information, such as the type of institute, institute, and program name, and then submit.

Step 5: The profile and bond information of the selected college will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: To keep a record, click on the download button and print a hard copy for future reference.

According to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), there will be a total of four counselling rounds: round 1, 2, mop-up round, and stray vacancy round. To be eligible for MCC AIQ counselling, students must have cleared NEET UG, possess domicile freedom, and meet the NMC requirements. For further updates, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of MCC.