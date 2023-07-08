NEET UG 2023: Over 11 Lakh Aspirants Likely To Join Medical Counselling; Schedule To Be Shortly Out

The counselling schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET - UG) 2023 is likely to be released soon by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Once it is released, candidates can check it on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. So far, there is no official confirmation on the release date, but reports claim that the counselling schedule is expected to be issued anytime in July. This year, a total of 20.38 lakh candidates had registered for the NEET UG exam, out of which 11.45 lakh students qualified for counselling.

The NEET UG 2023 exam was held on May 7 for the duration of 3 hours 20 minutes and the result was declared on June 13. The exam was held for students seeking admission to undergraduate medical programmes in all medical institutions across India. The NEET UG counselling process comprises several stages such as – online registration, choice filling, seat option locking, seat assignment, seat assignment results, and reporting to allotted colleges. There are two varieties of NTA NEET counselling, first is the All India Quota (AIQ) and second is State Counselling.

It is to be noted that the NEET 2023 counselling will be administered by the State Counselling Authorities for the 85 per cent State Quota seats, and by the MCC for the 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats.

NEET UG 2023: List of documents required for counselling

-NEET UG admit and rank card 2023.

-Final printout of NEET UG 2023 application form

-10th and 12th Board Exam Marksheet and Pass Certificate.

-Birth certificate

-Category certificate (if applicable)

-Provisional allotment letter

-A valid identity proof such as Aadhaar card, PAN card or passport

-Recent passport-size photographs

-Domicile Certificate

-Migration Certificate

-Based on the NEET 2023 scores, the MCC’s counselling system selects eligible candidates for admission to MBBS/BDS courses under AIQ, deemed institutions, and ESIC/AFMS colleges in India.

NEET UG 2023: Seat Matrix (MBBS Seats Only)

- Total number of MBBS colleges: 681

- Total number of MBBS seats: 1,04,333

- Total number of MBBS seats in government medical colleges: 54,278

- Total number of MBBS seats in private medical colleges: 50,315

- Rise in MBBS colleges in 2023: 29

- Total increase in the number of seats in 2023: 3,550

- In 2023, increase in the number of government medical seats: 1,500

- Increase in the number of private medical seats in 2023: 2,025

Candidates are advised to keep visiting Medical Counselling Committee’s official website for timely updates on NEET UG’s counselling.