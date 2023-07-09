NEET UG Counselling 2023: PwD Certificate Portal Opens, Check List Of Centres

In an official statement, the Medical Counselling Committee announced the commencement of the online portal for the issuance of PwD certificates by Designated Disability NEET screening Centres.

The announcement states that applicants who wish to be considered for a PwD seat during the NEET UG 2023 counselling process must get a disability certificate online from one of the approved NEET Disability Screening Centres.

The list of centres where students may obtain their PwD certifications has also been made public by the committee. To be granted the PwD certificate, candidates must attend the authorised disability NEET screening facilities for an in-person examination and quantification of their disability.

It should be mentioned that no other certificate will be recognised throughout the admission procedure than the one obtained via the MCC portal online.

All students will be eligible to obtain the online certificate issued from the specified centres regardless of whether they have passed the NEET UG 2023 in terms of the cutoff percentile. Candidates are urged to keep track of the MCC’s official website – mcc.nic.in. for the latest updates.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Disability Certification Centres

New Delhi -

Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjang Hospital (VMMC & SJH)

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences & RML Hospital, New Delhi. (ABVIMS & RMLH)

Lady Hardinge Medical College & Associated Hospitals (LHMC).

Mumbai -

All India Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (AIIPMR)

Grant Government Medical College, JJ Hospital Compound

AIIMS, Nagpur, Maharashtra

AIIMS, Nagpur, Maharashtra Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disabilities, Bandra, Mumbai

Kolkata - Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (IPGMER)

Chennai - Madras Medical College (MMC)

Karnataka - All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru

Kerala - Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram

Goa - Goa Medical College

Chandigarh - Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32

Rajasthan - SMS Medical College

Uttar Pradesh - Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University

Tripura - Government Medical College, Agartala, State Disability Board

The notification comes shortly before the MCC is anticipated to start the first round of registrations for the NEET UG 2023 counselling. The NEET UG 2023 counselling dates are reportedly scheduled to be announced in the next couple of days. Candidates who passed the NEET UG 2023 are entitled to register for the NEET UG 2023 counselling sessions.