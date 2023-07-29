NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Result to Release Today at mcc.nic.in, Know Steps to Download

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will publish the seat allotment list of the first round of the NEET counselling process today. Candidates who have applied for the NEET UG counselling process can reach out to the official website of MCC atmcc.nic.in.

NEET UG counselling: Steps to download seat allotment list

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of Medical Counselling Committee atmcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that mentions ‘UG Medical,’ available on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, locate and click on the ‘NEET UG counselling round 1’ result link.

Step 4: Enter your NEET UG login credentials and click on the submit button.

Step 5: The seat allotment list of round 1 of NEET UG counselling will appear on your screen.

Step 6: If needed, download the list for further admission process.

Candidates, who are participating in the NEET UG counselling for round 1, are required to upload their relevant documents on the official website, mcc.nic.in, by July 30. The reporting at the allotted institutes is scheduled to take place from July 31 till August 4.

The choice filling process for round 1 of NEET UG counselling commenced on July 22. MCC reopened the choice-filling window, giving candidates the opportunity to fill their choices until 11:55 pm on July 27. The seats will be allotted based on the choices filled by the candidates. Students who did not register in round 1 and were not allotted any seat will need to register afresh for NEET counselling round 2.

Candidates who have applied to upgrade their institute in round 2 are advised to physically report to their allotted college and they will also have the option to choose to upgrade in Round 3.

Registration for round 2 will be open from August 8 to August 14. Moreover, the payment facility for the registration process will be available until 08:00 PM on August 14. Choice filling for round 2 will commence from August 10 to August 15, until 11:55 PM. Candidates who are allotted seats in the second round can report to their allotted institutes till August 18 and follow the admission process accordingly.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is responsible for the NEET UG counselling for undergraduate medical admissions, specifically for the 15 percent all India quota MBBS and BDS seats. This counselling process administered by the MCC will also be applicable to central institutes such as AIIMS, AMU, BHU, and JIPMER.