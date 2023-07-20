NEET UG Counselling Registration Begins Today at mcc.nic.in, How to Apply

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the registration process for National Eligibility Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 counselling today, July 20. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling session can do it through the official site of MCC- mcc.nic.in.

The committee has uploaded the NEET UG counselling 2023 schedule for MBBS, BDS, BSc (Nursing) 2023 on the official website. As per the schedule, the last date to apply for Round 1 counselling is July 25, 2023. The choice filling and locking facility will be conducted from July 22 to July 26. The processing of seat allotment will be done from July 27 to July 28 and the seat allotment result will be released on July 29. Documents can be uploaded on the MCC portal till July 30. Reporting or joining at the allotted institutes can be done from July 31 to August 4. The college or institute will verify the data shared by the candidates on August 5 and August 6.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on NEET UG 2023 counselling link.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will get the registration link.

Step 4: Enter the required details and click on submit.

Step 5: Log in to the account and fill in the application form.

Step 6: Make the payment of application fees.

Step 7: Click on submit and download the page.

Step 8: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This time, the counselling procedure will comprise four rounds. By appearing in the counselling, students will have an opportunity to secure their seats in 99,313 MBBS, 27,698 Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), 52,720 AYUSH, and 603 Bachelor of Veterinary Science (BVSC) courses.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: List of Documents Required

- Allotment Letter issued by MCC

- Admit Cards of Exam issued by NTA.

- Result/ Rank letter issued by NTA.

- Date of Birth Certificate (if Metric Certificate does not bear the same)

- Class 10th Certificate

- Class 10+2 Certificate and Marks Sheet

- Eight Passport size photograph same as affixed on the application form.

- Proof of identity (Aadhar/ PAN/ Driving Licence/ Passport)

- In addition, some candidates will be required to present documents such as caste certificates, etc.