NEET UG Counselling Round 3 Registration Closes Today at mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) will close the registration window for the third phase of National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate counselling 2023 today, September 4. NEET UG candidates may submit their applications online at mcc.nic.in, the MCC’s official website.

NEET UG ROUND 3 REGISTRATION: STEPS TO APPLY

Candidates can get the NEET UG Counselling Round 3 Registrations for 2023 online by following the step-by-step instructions provided below.

Step 1- Visit to mcc.nic.in, the MCC’s official website.

Step 2- Select the UG medical counseling link on the webpage.

Step 3- At this point, select the ‘New registration’ link

Step 4- Complete the necessary fields to create your login information.

Step 5- Complete the application form and submit it after logging in with the same credentials.

Step 6- Save the confirmation page to your computer and print it off for later use

The NEET UG choice filing option is available from September 5, 2023. The option can be accessed at 3 PM till 11.55 PM. Once the option is filled, candidates will not receive any chance to edit or modify their options. Based on candidates choices, MCC will conduct seat allotment process from September 6 till September 7, 2023. The NEET UG seat allotment results will be released on September 8, 2023.

Between September 10 and September 18, 2023, successful candidates are expected to report to their respective colleges. From September 19 to August 20, 2023, the individual colleges will check the admissions hopefuls’ paperwork.

In Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi, MCC has added 2 seats under the CW Quota. The seat matrix for Round 3 of NEET(UG)-2023 has been updated to include the two additional seats. During the choice filling for Round 3 of NEET(UG)-2023, eligible CW candidates may choose to apply for the aforementioned seats.

On September 5, the third stage of the decision-making process for NEET counseling will come to an end. The seat distribution process will happen between September 6 and September 7. The results of the third phase of NEET UG counseling seat distribution for 2023 will be made public by MCC on September 8.