NEET UG 2023 Result Live Updates: NTA to Announce Result Soon, Check Latest Update

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 09:58 IST
New Delhi, India
NEET UG 2023 Result Live Updates: The result of the medical entrance exam, NEET 2023, will be announced soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced. However, the exact date and time of the result are yet to be declared by the agency. Over 20 lakh candidates took the exam this year. Once out, the NEET result 2023 will be released at neet.nta.nic.in.
Along with the result, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the final answer key. It will also be providing the All India Rank (AIR) to the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. The Read More
Rajasthan’s Tanishka bagged the top rank in NEET UG 2022. Delhi’s Vatsa Ashish Batra and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule from Karnataka bagged the second and third positions respectively.
|Year
|Number of candidates
|2019
|134550
|2020
|129763
|2021
|120616
|2022
|137492
Rajasthan’s Tanishka has topped the NEET UG 2022 with a 99.9997733 percentile score. A total of 993069 students have passed the exam.
When reviewing the results, students should verify the following information:
1. Personal details, including the candidate’s name and the names of their guardians.
2. Exam centre name.
3. Exam date and venue.
4. Correct spelling of all details.
5. Accurate calculation of marks.
6. Roll number.
7. Correct spelling of the student’s name.
8. Verification of correct answers.
9. Test booklet code and number.
10. Mother’s name.
11. Father’s name.
Those who clear NEET will be eligible to seek admission to undergraduate courses in medical and dental courses as well as in nursing and Ayush. Counseling for Ayush courses will be held separately.
Students need to keep their NEET admit card handy to check their result. The roll number of the unique id numbers mentioned on the hall ticket will be needed to check scores.
Students need to obtain at least a 50 percentile score to be considered a pass. For candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and OBC, the minimum mark is the 40th percentile. For candidates with benchmark disabilities, the minimum marks will be at the 45th percentile in the case of the general category and the 40th percentile in the case of the SC, ST, and OBC candidates.
The counselling procedure will be conducted in multiple stages to allocate 15 per cent of All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 85 per cent of state quota seats for admissions into various medical courses.
Step 1: Go to neet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the result link on the homepage or in the latest updates section.
Step 3: Click on the result link to proceed.
Step 4: Enter your login credentials
Step 5: Submit it to access your NEET 2023 result.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET- UG) 2023 was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 7. Around 20.87 lakh candidates are eagerly waiting for the release date of the NEET 2023 results. It is anticipated that the results will be announced by this week. To access the NEET scorecard, candidates must visit neet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in, and download their results.
