NEET UG Round 3 Choice Filing Option Ends Today At mcc.nic.in

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the choice-filling and choice-locking facilities for the third phase of National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling 2023 today, September 5. On the official website, mcc.nic.in, registered candidates can fill out and lock their selections of courses and colleges.

While the choice-filling window closes at 11:55 pm, the choice-locking will be open from 3 pm. The processing of seat allocation for round 3 will take place from September 6 to September 7, per the NEET UG 2023 counseling schedule. The results of the Round 3 seat allocation will be released on September 8.

Between September 10 and September 18, 2023, successful candidates are expected to report to their respective colleges. From September 19 to August 20, 2023, the individual colleges will check the admissions hopefuls’ paperwork.

In Maulana Azad Medical College in New Delhi, MCC has added 2 seats under the CW Quota. The seat matrix for Round 3 of NEET(UG)-2023 has been updated to include the two additional seats. During the choice filling for Round 3 of NEET(UG)-2023, eligible CW candidates may choose to apply for the aforementioned seats.

Meanwhile, the Medical and Dental Counselling Board, Rajasthan, has released the State NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 provisional seat allotment result. Students who applied for admission in Round 2 of the Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 can check their seat allotment results on the official website at rajugneet2023.com. The Rajasthan MBBS/BDS admission will be provided to 5,075 medical and 1,403 dental seats based on choice filling, seats available, NEET UG result, reservation criterion, and other important factors.

The Rajasthan state authority will administer three rounds of counselling for NEET UG 2023, including the mop-up round. Additionally, the Rajasthan NEET 2023 counselling processes will take place online.