NEET UG Round 3 Registrations Begins At mcc.nic.in, Steps To Apply

The Medical Counselling Committee has begun the registration process for NEET UG Round 3. Candidates who were not shortlisted in previous rounds, have chance to register themselves for NEET UG Round 3 through official website, mcc.nic.in. Up to September 4 at 12 Noon, NEET UG applicants will have the chance to submit their applications for the round 3 counseling. After that time, the payment option will no longer be available.

NEET UG Round 3: Steps To Apply

Candidates can get the NEET UG Counselling Round 3 Registrations for 2023 online by following the step-by-step instructions provided below.

Step 1- Visit to mcc.nic.in, the MCC’s official website.

Step 2- Select the UG medical counseling link on the webpage.

Step 3- At this point, select the ‘New registration’ link

Step 4- Complete the necessary fields to create your login information.

Step 5- Complete the application form and submit it after logging in with the same credentials.

Step 6- Save the confirmation page to your computer and print it off for later use

On September 1, 2023, MCC will provide NEET UG choice filling and locking and will end on September 5, 2023. Processing for seat allocation in NEET UG round 3 will take place on September 6 and 7, 2023. On September 8, 2023, the results for NEET UG results are expected to be announced. Documents can be uploaded to the MCC interface up until September 9, 2023.

Between September 10 and September 18, 2023, successful candidates are expected to report to their respective colleges. From September 19 to August 20, 2023, the individual colleges will check the admissions hopefuls’ paperwork.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s Common Entrance Test Cell has released the state’s NEET UG seat allotment results for CAP 2. Candidates who have registered themselves for Maharashtra NEET UG’s BDS and MBBS course can check the seat allotment list on the official portal, mahacet.org. The notification informs that candidates for Maharashtra NEET UG have to physically join and file the status retention from August 30 to September 3, 2023.

Along with this, the submission of original documents and fees have to be done from August 30 to September 3, 2023. The last date to resign for Maharashtra NEET UG Round 2 joined seats with forfeiture of registration fees is till September 8, 2023. Candidates are advised to complete the procedure on time to avoid forfeiture.