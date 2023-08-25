Neha Agarwal To Harishankar Gupta, A Look At ISRO Scientists Behind Chandrayaan 3 Mission

India created history recently with its successful lunar mission, Chandrayaan 3. This makes India the only nation to ever land on the south pole of the moon. It has also made India the fourth country to achieve a successful landing on the moon. The whole nation, along with global leaders, cheered for the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The Chandrayaan-3 mission was led by scientist P Veeramuthuvel, with M Srikant as the mission director at ISRO. S Somnath is the chairman of ISRO, while M Sankaran serves as the organisation’s director. Apart from them, there were a lot of other scientists who gave their all to make this space exploration mission successful. Let us take a look at their educational qualification and contribution to the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Harishankar Gupta: He has graduated from Allahabad University. Harishankar Gupta did a BTech in Electronics and Communication from JK Institute of Allahabad University. After BTech, he did MTech from Banaras Hindu University. He has been associated with ISRO since 2002. He is currently working at ISRO’s Space Application Center in Ahmedabad. The role of this centre lies in the development of space and air-borne instruments and payloads.

Neha Agarwal: Neha Agarwal is from Prayagraj. She completed her 12th education from Girls High School, Prayagraj. She completed her BTech from United College. Then she completed her MTech in Electronics and Communication from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology ( MNNIT). She graduated with a gold medal in 2017 before joining the ISRO. Neha Agarwal also worked during the Chandrayaan-2 mission.

Kamlesh Sharma- He is from Revatipur in the Ghazipur district of UP. Kamlesh completed her 12th from Ghazipur. He graduated from Lucknow University ( LU) and did his Post Graduation in Maths. Kamlesh Sharma also passed the NET and GATE exams. The ISRO scientist also won 10 medals for securing the highest marks in History at LU. He has been associated with ISRO since 2010.

Priyanshu Varshney: He was part of the team working on the Lander and Rover. Hailing from Aligarh, he completed his MTech in Electronics from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

Alok Kumar Pandey: Alok Kumar worked in the command centre of the landing and communication department of the mission. This ISRO scientist was also part of one of the teams that made this Chandrayaan successful. He previously worked in Mars Mission 201, and Chandrayaan 2 as well.

Megh Bhatnagar: Megh is an onboard software scientist. He was also the part of Chandrayaan-2 mission.