NEP Being Implemented In Its Entirety at Gandhinagar-based Central University of Gujarat: VC
NEP Being Implemented In Its Entirety at Gandhinagar-based Central University of Gujarat: VC

Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 16:28 IST

Gujarat, India

As suggested in the policy, the university has started teaching and learning in regional languages

Addressing a press conference the VC said that in the past three years, the university implemented many key points of the NEP 2020, such as introduction of multidisciplinary certificate and diploma courses

On the completion of three years of the National Education Policy (NEP), the Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Gujarat (CUG) in Gandhinagar, Prof Rama Shanker Dubey, said the policy is being implemented in its entirety at the university. Addressing a press conference at the CUG campus to mark the occasion, Dubey said that in the past three years, the university implemented many key points of the NEP 2020, such as introduction of multidisciplinary certificate and diploma courses.

Comprehensive education is the key to the holistic development of an individual, he said, “This university has introduced multidisciplinary programs as part of minor electives. These programs offer 16 different subject options in short elective courses. Each program carries a weightage of two credits. Students are opting for these multidisciplinary programs based on their interests."

As suggested in the NEP, it is essential for students to receive not only academic knowledge but also an enhancement in their physical, mental, emotional, moral, and social knowledge for comprehensive education, he said. Besides classroom-based learning, the university has implemented its own Learning Management System (LMS) to promote online learning.

Under credit transfer, students have already registered on the ‘Swayam’ portal, Dubey said. Students have been provided with a cloud-based digital account to securely store their academic mark sheets and other valid documents or certificates claims the VC. The university has started multidisciplinary certificate and diploma courses that complement the format of degree courses, he said, adding that a Research and Development Cell has been started to promote research and innovation in higher education.

As suggested in the policy, the university has started teaching and learning in regional languages. It has also started a post graduation degree course in Hindu Studies, he said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
