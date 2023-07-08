NEP Will Be Replaced By Marusinchana In Karnataka Says CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka government led by Congress CM Siddaramaiah has prepared a new budget for the state. With various poll promises and other initiatives , CM also replaces National Education Policy 2020 with state’s own education system named Marusinchana. Speaking in the legislative assembly, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reiterated that state’s education scheme will align with social, cultural, local, and economic milieu of the state. To achieve the successful implementation of Marusinchana, Karnataka Budget 2023 has sanctioned Rs 80 crore.

During his speech, the CM also said that NEP is ‘incompatible’ with the federal system and has ‘several anomalies’ that undermine the Constitution and democracy. The newly introduced education system, Marusinchana, will include 33 lakh students and the government is planning to include one and half students who have not progressed in matriculation educations. The Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah further said that a uniform education system would not suit for a nation like India with diverse languages, cultures and diverse religions.

Apart from this, Karnataka Budget 2023 also sanctioned money for construction of toilets in 5,775 schools and 150 colleges. To renovate old buildings of both schools and colleges, the Congress led government has sanctioned Rs 100 crore. For 2023-2024, Rs 153 crore is granted to maintain the condition of some 47 thousand schools and 1231 PU Colleges. To boost infrastructural facilities at schools and colleges the government has planned to sanction Rs 25 crore. To rule out any fake marksheets, the Karnataka government has made it mandatory for the students to register themselves on the ‘ Academic Bank Of Credit’.

Last week, Karnataka’s Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar also confirmed that state would junk NEP 2020 and state education policy will be implemented in phases. Further Karnataka’s Public Work Minister Satish Jarkiholi also mentioned that state would not implement Bhartiya Janta Party’s ambitious education project.

