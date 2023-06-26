NEST 2023 Answer Key Released At nestexam.in, Know How To Download

The answer key for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST 2023) is released on the official website. Candidates can check the answer key from nestexam.in. Candidates can raise objections to the answer key from June 28 to June 30, 2023. The NEST 2023 results is scheduled on July 10. NEST is held to select students for admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.

NEST 2023 Answer Key: How To Download

Step 1- Visit the official website, nestexam.in

Step 2- On the homepage, navigate the option of NEST 2023 Answer Key

Step 3- Select the link.

Step 4- Automatically the answer key will be downloaded on your electronic device.

Step 5- You can also save or print the answer key for future references.

Once the objection is raised and payment is processed no refund will be given. Applications with overpayment will be accepted without refund of the balance amount. The cases of double/multiple payments will be processed separately, and a refund will be initiated only after the declaration of results said the notification from the NEST.

This year, the exam policy has undergone an important shift. According to the changes, the NEST merit list will be generated this year based on candidates’ performance in the best three of the four subjects, and this will apply to both NISER and CEBS institutes.

“The SMAS score of the best three subject scores from four subjects will be considered for the merit list preparation for NEST 2023 (for both NISER and CEBS). A candidate can choose any three subjects or all four subjects in the test. It was different in NEST 2022, where the SMAS of all four subjects were considered for preparing the NISER merit list,” as stated in an announcement on the National Entrance Screening Test 2023 website.