New ICAI CA Syllabus to be Launched by President Murmu on July 1, in Effect by June 2024

The union government has approved the new Chartered Accountancy (CA) curriculum which will go into effect by June 2024. It will be launched by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu on July 1, 2023.

The new CA syllabus, developed by the Board of Studies (ICAI BOS) and aligned with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, will be introduced by the Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) on the occasion of its 75th anniversary.

“The central government has given the assent to the new curriculum. It will be launched by the President of India on July 1 and it will come into effect by June next year,” sources said. The CA Foundation course examination, based on new syllabus, will be conducted in June 2024, while the CA Intermediate examination will be conducted in May next year.

The ICAI has framed a new curriculum for all levels of chartered accountancy training including- CA Foundation, CA Intermediate and CA Final. There are more than 7.5 lakh CA students currently registered with the ICAI. Adding multidisciplinary subjects, the new CA syllabus will include Indian constitution, philosophy, and psychology.

The new CA curriculum seeks to develop “global professionals" while also moving away from rote memorization and towards a strong practical application-based learning approach.

The ICAI has introduced self-paced online modules, where working students can learn and qualify at their own pace using ICAI study material. A “knowledge portal" connected to the official website, icai.org, already exists for the BOS ICAI.

According to ICAI chief, Aniket Talati, technology has also become a focus in the CA curriculum. Disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain and data science are also part of the new syllabus. The articleship period, a practical training programme, will be reduced from the current three years to two years under the revised CA curriculum.

According to the proposed plan, there will be only 12 days of leaves in a year for a CA aspirant. Currently ICAI grants 156 days of leave during the three-year CA articleship period subject to a maximum leave of 180 days. The ICAI also intends to expand the business and accounting courses that will be introduced in classes 11 and 12.