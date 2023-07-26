New India Assurance Company Notifies 450 Vacancies For Administrative Officer Posts

The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has announced a recruitment drive for the posts of Administrative Officer (Scale I). The drive aims to fill a total of 450 vacancies. The application process is scheduled to commence on August 1, 2023, and will conclude on August 21, 2023. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of NIACL at https://www.newindia.co.in/.

The recruitment process for the Administrative Officers (Scale I) positions will consist of a preliminary and mains examination followed by an interview. Let us take a look at some important information related to the NIACL Jobs 2023 that the candidates need to know:

Vacancy Details:

Risk Engineer: 36 vacancies

Automobile Engineer: 96 vacancies

Legal: 70 vacancies

Accounts: 30 vacancies

Health: 75 vacancies

IT: 23 vacancies

Generalists: 120 vacancies

Salary:

Successful candidates appointed as Administrative Officers at the New India Assurance Company Limited will be entitled to a handsome salary of Rs 80,000 per month.

Educational Qualifications:

Candidates applying for these posts should possess a graduation or post-graduation degree in the relevant discipline. For further details about educational qualifications, applicants are advised to refer to the official notification.

Age Limits and Relaxation:

As per the criteria laid out in the official notification, candidates should be between 21 to 30 years of age to be eligible for the Administrative Officer (Scale I) position. Reserved category candidates will receive the relaxation in the upper age limit as per the rules set by the NIACL.

How to Apply for NIACL Recruitment 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website of New India Assurance Company Ltd. (NIACL) at www.newindia.co.in.

Step 2: Look for the ‘Apply Online for NIACL AO 2023’ link and click on it.

Step 3: A new page will open; click on the ‘Click Here for New Registration’ link.

Step 4: Fill in all the required details in the NIACL application form.

Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents as per the NIACL Notification 2023.

Step 6: Make the application fee payment and then click on the final submit button.

Step 7: After successfully submitting the form, download and take a printout for future reference.