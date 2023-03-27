New Textbooks for All Classes Under NCF by 2024-25, to be Available Online, in Regional Languages

The education ministry plans to introduce textbooks (at all levels) under the new National Curriculum Framework (NCF) by 2024-25. These books will be also available in regional languages and on the digital platform as well, News18 has learnt.

According to officials, the new textbooks will be competency-based and more activity-oriented. “We have asked the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), which is developing these books, to keep the approach more competency-based, which prompts students to think and apply the concepts learned,” a top official said.

The NCF for foundational stage (3-8 years) was launched by union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on October 20 last year, which in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP) focused on toy-based learning for this age-group.

The overall NCF for middle and secondary levels (up to class 12) is under development and is likely to be launched by the end of this year.

The National Steering Committee headed by K Kasturirangan, which is developing the overall NCF, met on Monday to review the learning material for Classes I and II. Last month, Pradhan had Jadui Pitara, toy-based learning material for children in 0-6 age-group.

“The textbooks for Classes I and II are almost done and will be launched by end of this month," the official said.

All new textbooks (at all levels) will also be published in regional languages under schedule VIII, the official added.

There are 13 major languages under it. Studying in mother tongue or ‘home language’, especially for children in the foundational stages is the main focus of the NEP, which reflects in the NCFs as well.

“The books will simultaneously be launched on the digital platform (DIKSHA) of the ministry as well. The Covid pandemic has taught us the reach and power of digital learning. Also, we are creating an institutional framework that NCERT books are updated regularly, so much so that it keeps in sync with new developments,” the official said.

Read all the Latest Education News here