CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » NeXT Exam from 2024, Registration Begins Today, Step 1 Mock Test on July 28
1-MIN READ

NeXT Exam from 2024, Registration Begins Today, Step 1 Mock Test on July 28

Curated By: Damini Solanki

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 11:33 IST

New Delhi, India

The NMC webinar provided a platform for addressing concerns and speculations regarding the NExT exam (Representative image)

The NMC webinar provided a platform for addressing concerns and speculations regarding the NExT exam (Representative image)

The NExT exam will be conducted in two phases- one in May and another in November

The National Medical Commission (NMC) conducted a webinar on the National Exit Test (NExT) examination yesterday, June 27, and addressed the final-year MBBS students and medical colleges to discuss the proposed examination in detail. Various information on the NExT examination, including its phases, mock test date, papers, exam schedule, and more were revealed.

The NExT exam will be conducted in two phases- one in May and another in November. Students who were admitted in the year 2019 will be the first batch.

The exam will be conducted in two stages, with NExT Step 1 concentrating on theory exams and NExT Step 2 focusing on practical, oral, and clinical assessments. The NExT Step 1 exam will have six subject papers with respective weightage in items and time allocation. The six papers will be held in five days with one day gap. Out of these, three papers will be of a duration of three hours and the other three papers will be of a duration of 1.5 hours.

The aim of the NExT Step 1 mock test is to familiarise the prospective candidates with the Computer Based Test (CBT), software interface, and process flow in the examination centre. NExT Step 2 exam will have seven subject papers.

The NExT Step 1 mock test or practice test will be carried out on July 28, 2023. Registration for the same will start today. This examination will be conducted by AIIMS Delhi as a designated authority for NEXT Step 1. Only final-year students pursuing MBBS courses in medical colleges or institutions are eligible for the mock/practice test.

As per the reports, NEET PG 2024 will be the last NEET PG to be held for admission in PG courses. The NMC webinar provided a platform for addressing concerns and speculations regarding the NExT exam.

The National Exit Test (NExT) will replace the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG). For final-year MBBS students, NExT will serve as a qualifying and screening test. The results of NExT Steps 1 and 2 will be considered for the qualifying MBBS test, obtaining a license to practice medicine in India, and the merit-based distribution of postgraduate (PG) seats.

About the Author
Damini Solanki
Damini Solanki, a News Trainee with News18.com, is always looking for stories. Right now covering the education and employment beat, Damini loves to t...Read More
Tags:
  1. medical college admissions
  2. NMC
first published:June 28, 2023, 11:33 IST
last updated:June 28, 2023, 11:33 IST