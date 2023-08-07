NExT Exam To Be Held In February 2028 For MBBS 2024 Batch: NMC

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has recently released its academic calendar, outlining the introduction of the National Exit Test (NExT) for MBBS students starting from the class of 2024. As per the 2023 Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) regulations, NExT step 1 is scheduled for February 2028, followed by NExT step 2 in February 2029.

The commission initially declared that the MBBS class of 2020 would be the first to take the National Exit Test (NExT). In addition, AIIMS Delhi had planned to hold a NExT mock test on July 28, 2023. However, the NMC eventually decided to cancel the mock test and stated that the registration cost will be returned to all candidates who had registered for the test.

During the inauguration of different departments, including an emergency department, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) Rae Bareli, Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya also promised that the newly introduced NExT will not be more difficult than the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test (NEET). Students would get their MBBS degrees from their individual universities, but in order to be eligible for a postgraduate seat, they would need to pass the NExT exam.

The Commission issued the Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) 2023 Curriculum Regulations on August 1. According to the new standards, universities must organise admission scheduling and processes such that the first professional year begins on August 1 of each year beginning with the academic year 2024-25. There will be no admission to any academic session beginning after August 30. In addition, institutions that admit students after the aforementioned dates will face NMC fines.

Students must also take university exams at the end of each professional year. Students who do not pass the university exams must retake them. The extra exams and their results must be processed within 3 to 6 weeks of the release of the main exam results. It is carried out “so that successful candidates can join the main batch for advancement.”

“If the candidate fails in the supplementary examination of the first MBBS, they shall join the batch of the next academic /subsequent year. There shall be no supplementary batches. Partial attendance of examination in any subject shall be counted as an attempt,” read the official notification.

The National Exit Test will be held for MBBS candidates who want to practice modern medicine in India. NExT will function as the licentiate exam to validate medical graduates’ eligibility to practice in the country.