NHSRCL Recruitment 2023: Notification For 64 Vacancies Released, Check Details

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) is inviting applications for recruitment of Technician, Junior Engineer (Signal and Telecommunication), Assistant Manager and Junior Manager. It has released a total of 64 posts for various roles and the online applications started on May 2. Interested candidates can apply from the official website of NHSRCL- https://nhsrcl.in/. The last date to apply for the posts is May 31.

The pay scale for the jobs is up to Rs 1,60,000. The candidates can check more details about the NHSRCL vacancies such as eligibility criteria, job profile and other information through the notification released by the company on its website.

NHSRCL Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of NHSRCL—https://nhsrcl.in/

Step 2: Click on the Recruitment Link for the job, on its homepage.

Step 3: Register by entering your basic information such as email address and mobile number.

Step 4: Enter the required details to fill out the application form.

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee.

Step 7: Save and download the application form for future reference.

Candidates can apply for more than one post, but they have to submit separate applications.

Technical queries related to filling out the application form can be raised at the Grievance tab in the online application portal. The candidate cannot change the mobile number and email address after registration.

The selection process will consist of three stages- a computer-based test (CBT) and a personal interview followed by a medical examination. All the information regarding the exam pattern, syllabus for CBT and other details are available on the official website. The standards for medical fitness for each executive and non-executive post are mentioned in the official notification.

